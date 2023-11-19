State lawmakers not allocating cash to program as part of agreement

Congress manages to avoid a government shutdown without taking it to the very last minute.

Iowa received millions of dollars in opioid settlement money it hasn’t spent.

And Illinois will implement a law that requires companies to be open about how much jobs will pay in their listings.

Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke.

“It looks to me like it’s just another mandate imposed on businesses in Illinois, Mielke said. “I’m not sure what it does that the federal laws don’t already cover.”

“I think it helps build a workplace,” McNeil said. “I think it’s a minor obligation for a business that’s seeking a strong workplace.”

