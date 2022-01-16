Iowa state lawmakers plan to address labor shortage

Jan. 6 came and went this year without the violence we saw last year on Capitol Hill.

Republicans and Democrats in Iowa plan to address the state’s labor shortage in the upcoming legislative session, and the Illinois government paid more than $1 billion in taxpayer money on late fees and interest over the last decade.

We get to all of that with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman.

“Iowa really does have a solid budgeting model, in that we don’t spend more than we take in in taxes,” Gayman says.

In regard to Illinois, “When you have that deep culture of corruption, its’ very difficult to move beyond it,” Grubbs says. “It just continues through administration after administration.”

