We are back with Deb Vandergaast and Nikole Tutton. Both are running for Iowa State Senate District 41 in Iowa.

In public school education, Democrats have been pushing for more new spending the last few years than has actually passed the legislature.

The party says it’s needed for Iowa’s public school system to reclaim its status as best in the country.

The governor failed in her latest push to create private school vouchers. Gov. Kim Reynolds says that’s what it takes to make the education system the best again.

“Now at a time when teachers are stressed and are leaving, these schools lack the ability to offer better compensation to retain these teachers,” Vandergaast said. “What we need to do is better fund our schools.”

“I think that we need to improve the funding for Iowa schools,” said Tutton. “We are $2.3 billion behind because public school funding has been cut for so many years.”

In the video, you can hear what else they have to say.

We want to hear from you, too. Remember the Iowa Primary is June 7, and early voting is under way. Now to our question of the week: What are the most important issues in Iowa that you want the candidates for the State Legislature to address? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com

