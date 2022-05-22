We’re back with Nikole Tutton and Deb Vandergaast, both candidates for State Senate in Iowa.

Nikole Tutton spent part of her career helping people through the process of signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Deb Vandergaast is a registered nurse.

Both support making health care more affordable in Iowa.

“I would certainly try to promote more accessible health care, especially mental health care parity, because Iowa is 46th in the nation for child health care. That’s reprehensible,” Tutton said.

“One thing we can do in Iowa is reverse the privatization of Medicaid,” Vandergaast said. “Unfortunately that has made corporate profits for insurance companies take priority over care for patients.”

Hear more of their thoughts on the issues in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.