Iowa State Senate candidates Scott Webster and Mary Kathleen Figaro joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the third part of that conversation.

Abortion regained national attention after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is now pushing to have the state’s fetal heartbeat law enforced.

Webster and Figaro shared their stances on the issue and what they think the abortion law for Iowa will wind up being.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.