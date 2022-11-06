Iowa State Senate candidates Scott Webster and Mary Kathleen Figaro joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

One of the first things that gets tackled in the legislative session is education spending.

For years, school district superintendents have been calling for budget increases of 4 percent.

State lawmakers have approved increases in the neighborhood of 2 percent recently.

Figaro and Webster discussed what they would argue for in Des Moines.

Iowa enjoyed boasting a public school system that was in the top five in the country.

That was back in the 1990s.

It’s now in the teens or worse depending on who’s doing the rankings.

Webster and Figaro addressed what policies they support to make Iowa’s schools among the best in the country again.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds supports school vouchers to send kids to private schools.

Figaro and Webster shared their thoughts on that and what impact they that would have on local school districts.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.