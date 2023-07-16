This week we saw Iowa Republicans impose their will in Des Moines. State lawmakers acted fast to enact some of the toughest abortion restrictions in the country.

Protesters filled the Capitol rotunda for Tuesday’s special session.

Republicans gave Gov. Kim Reynolds exactly what she wanted in the special session when she called for a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy.

Republicans call it the Fetal Heartbeat Bill. Reynolds eagerly signed it into law on Friday, and Democrats could do nothing to stop it.

Republicans control 64 percent of the House and 68 percent of the Senate. The law does provide exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger.

That didn’t stop the ACLU and Planned Parenthood from suing to block it.

No one should be surprised by the outcome of the Iowa special session, given the strong majorities Republicans enjoy in Des Moines. But it came swiftly.

Host Jim Niedelman discusses that with Iowa State Senators Chris Cournoyer, a Republican, and Cindy Winckler, a Democrat.

“I think it was important to save lives,” Cournoyer said. “It was important to us as Republicans to save as many lives as possible.”

“The new pieces of information that have come along have to do with the Dobbs decision, and how that has impacted decisions that state legislatures have jurisdiction over,” Winckler said.

To hear what else our panelists have to say, click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.