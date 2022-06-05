New laws enable state to dig into surplus to lower corporate tax ratge

Iowa state lawmakers worked overtime this legislative session before adjourning for the year.

The issue they stayed late for – vouchers for private schools – did not become law. But lawmakers got a lot done. That agenda pushed by the Republican majority.

We’ll talk about that this morning with Iowa State Representatives Phyllis Thede and Gary Mohr.

“The reason Iowa’s in a position to have such a major tax cut is we’ve managed the money taxpayers pay very well,” Mohr said. “It’s a $1.9 billion tax cut.”

“A lot of people would love to see the income tax lowered,” Thede said. “In the long term, my concern would be if we have another COVID …. time will tell how that will look.”

Hear what else they have to say in the video.

Now we want to hear what you think, too, with our question of the week.

How do you think Iowa’s move to cut individual and corporate income taxes will impact the state in the short and long term? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com.

