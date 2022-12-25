Illinois courts are immune to Freedom of Information Act requests. There’s a push to change that. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent order to ban Tik Tok from state devices could have consequences.

It was not a good week for Donald Trump, with his tax returns being made public, as well as getting the blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol from the House Select Committee.

We cover that with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

“There are security concerns,” Kaufmann said about the TikTok issue. “The director of the FBI … has grave concerns about the weaponization of TikTok by China.”

“This is not something that’s new information, to those who have been paying attention to the security risks and China’s involvement,” Gayman said.

To hear what else our panelists have to say, click on the video.

We want to hear from you, too, and that brings us to our question of the week: What do you think about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order to ban state agencies from using TikTok? Share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.