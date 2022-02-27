Legislation would require athletes to compete according to gender at birth

Russia invades Ukraine despite sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies to try to deter it.

Illinois considers legislation to kick people out of office if and when they’re convicted of a felony.

And Iowa moves forward with a bill that would require athletes who compete in school sports to do so in line with the gender at their birth.

That’s what we talk about this morning with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“The Legislature was asked by the Iowa Athletic Association to deal with this issue,” Kaufmann said. “This is about parity ….. this is a matter of fairness.”

“I don’t really disagree to much to what Jeff said,” Schwiebert said. “There’s a certain issue of fairness here.”

You can hear what else they have to say in the video.

And we want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: How do you think the United States should respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?