Iowa vaccine passport crackdown could send mixed messages

State lawmakers consider punishing businesses that want proof of COVID-19 vaccinations

President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress and presented new proposals for his agenda, Iowa’s state government is taking a strong stand against so-called vaccine passports and the latest Census shows a significant drop in Illinois’ population — enough to cost the state a seat in Congress.

We’ll talk about that this morning with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

Census impact on Illinois

Six states gained seats in the House of Representatives.

Seven states lost seats.

The net change for twelve of them is one seat.

Texas gained two seats.

Illinois lost one seat.

The majorities in each state will likely redraw their district maps to give their party an advantage whether it’s gaining or losing a seat.

McNeil and Kaufmann discussed the ramifications for Illinois and its influence on the national political scene by losing a seat.

Vaccine passports

There’s legislation in Iowa that would ban government agencies, private businesses and public venues from requiring people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The measure largely pushed by Republicans and supported by Governor Kim Reynolds cleared the Senate Commerce Committee.

We all understand the privacy issue, but don’t forget the public health component.

Republicans typically want the government out of personal business and often argue that the markets and the private sector make the ultimate decisions.

Private businesses often say they have the right to refuse service to anyone.

Kaufmann and McNeil discussed if that includes deciding whether to serve people who are vaccinated.

100 days

President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress this week after reaching his first 100 days in office.

He reiterated familiar positions, calling on Congress to address gun violence, immigration reform and spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure.

His new proposal is the $1.8 trillion American families plan to support child care and education, specifically universal pre-kindergarten, free community college and more support for colleges with primarily minority student bodies.

The plan to pay for this by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans and raising the capital gains tax.

McNeil and Kaufmann addressed how much of his ambitious agenda they think he will accomplish and where there is room for bipartisanship and compromise.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.

Question of the week