Federal Department of Labor takes issue with some provisions of Iowa law

Tough talk comes from a Presidential candidate about members of Congress getting too old.

Illinois might make changes to the estate tax.

And Iowa takes some heat from the federal government for its new child labor law.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to that with Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins and former Iowa State Rep. David Millage, a Republican.

When it comes to child labor laws, “I don’t see either side giving in,” Millage said. “This is all because we have a shortage of workers in the state of Iowa.”

“When you get into heavy, dangerous equipment, I think might be getting on a little bit of a slippery slope,” Perkins said.

