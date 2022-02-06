Donald Trump weighs in on last year’s attack at the Capitol and his ideas if he goes back to the White House.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds unveils her proposal to cut taxes.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker delivers his budget address with his own approach to taxes.

We’ll get to that this morning with former Iowa State Rep. David Millage, a Republican, and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

Prizker “does point out that since he’s been governor we’ve dropped from a $3.2 billion-a-year deficit to a $1.7 billion-a-year surplus …. I think it’s gotten generally high marks from financial people,” Schwiebert said.

“There’s no structure reform of their spending practices,” Millage said. “If there’s a surplus, why are there still $7 billion of past-due bills owed by the state?”

Hear what else they have to say about other topics, including Donald Trump, in the video.

Now we want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week. What do you think about the idea to pardon the people involved with last year’s attack on the U. S. Capitol? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.