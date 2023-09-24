This week five Americans imprisoned in Iran made it back to the United States. That’s after the Biden Administration agreed to give Iran access to about $6 billion of its assets that were frozen by the United States.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Rock Island mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

There is concern making deals like this encourages the same type of behavior. The United States has a history of not negotiating with terrorists. And Iran has close ties with Hezbollah. This isn’t the first time the united states has made this kind of trade.

“Historically, they (Iran) were allies of the United States some years ago,” Schwiebert said.

“It will only encourage future hostage-taking for ransom,” Mielke said.

Click on the video to hear more from our panelists.

We want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What do you think about the Biden Administration’s deal with Iran to bring five Americans back to the United States in exchange for allowing Iran access to $6 billion of its own assets? Share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.