Irvin entry into Illinois governor’s race could change dynamic in GOP Primary

That quest for answers about last year’s attack on the u-s capitol brings more subpoenas … so far, subpoenas that are being defied. There are no changes in operations at the Iowa Capitol as more state lawmakers test positive for COVID-19.

And .a new Republican in the race for Illinois governor might be the party’s chosen one. Republican Richard Irvin made quite a splash this week when he joined the party’s primary race for governor.

We’ll get to that this morning with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Scott County Democratic Party Chair Matt Trimble.

“I’m excited about Mr. Irvin. Even if it’s across the river, we’re looking at who can carry the banner of Republicanism,” Kaufmann said.

“I’m focused on the 2022 midterm. All I can say is they’re doing things right,” Trimble said.

Hear what else our panelists say when you listen to the video. And we'd like to hear from you with our question of the week: What do you think about the role big money plays in political campaigns?

