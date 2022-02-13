Republican running for Congress in Illinois shies away from controversial issue

We’re getting back to one of the hotly contested races this election year. The campaign to take Cheri Bustos’ seat in Congress. Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

Right now there are eight Democrats running in the primary. It’s wide open for that party.

We’ve introduced you to two of them so far and plan to bring you the rest of them before the primary on June 28. This morning we will focus on the Republicans.

There are only two of them: Charlie Helmick and Esther Joy King.

Let’s take a quick look at the money for the two Republicans.

Esther Joy King reports more than $1 million on hand at the end of 2021.

Charlie Helmick has not filed any financial reports with the federal election commission yet.

We introduced you to Charlie Helmick in December. We’ll get to know Esther Joy King better this morning. She spent her childhood in El Paso, Tax, and Juarez, Mexico.

King graduated from Oral Roberts University with a degree in marketing. She went on to earn her law degree from Northwestern University, as a well as a master’s of law in taxation.

Immediately after college, King was an aid worker in Afghanistan.

After law school, she worked for the Kirkland and Ellis Law Firm in Chicago.

King went on to serve in the U. S. Army Reserves legal wing as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps. She’s a captain on the Rock Island Arsenal.

She also practices law in East Moline with a focus on real estate related to economic development.

She has never held office of any kind, but she does have some government and political experience. She ran for the same seat in Congress a couple of years ago. She won the Republican primary and lost to Cheri Bustos in the general election in a close race with King winning 48 percent of the vote.

She spent time with the Office of Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology in Illinois.

“We’re a big-tent party. We’re a party of ideas … What I believe is truly important is fighting for he people of the Quad Cities, of this district,” she said.

Hear what else King has to say in the video.

Local 4 News, your election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.