Julian Castro critical of Israel’s Netanyahu

Welcome to this web extra with Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

There are some issues I bring up with all of the candidates. They’re not always as big on the campaign trail.

Foreign policy being one of them.

Castro addressed how he would approach the United States entanglements and involvement in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria and also what he thinks can be done to find a peaceful solution to the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

