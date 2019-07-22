Julian Castro’s tax plan lacks specifics

A common theme among the Democrats running for president is their promise to roll back the tax cuts adopted under the Trump administration.

Getting specifics on their plans is another story.

I brought up the issues of tax policy and international trade with Julian Castro.

This is the third part of our conversation on 4 The Record.

Tax policy

Other candidates say they would try to repeal the tax cuts of 2017.

There are ideas of a wealth tax, a value added tax… Castro explains what can be expected from his administration if elected.

Criticism from HUD days

Castro took some criticism from his days as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development that focused on the distressed asset stabilization program.

It was established after the housing market collapsed and before his time at HUD to keep people from losing their homes to foreclosure.

Policies adopted by HUD about two years into his tenure shored up some weaknesses by taking away the monopoly banks had of buying troubled mortgages.

Castro addressed if this could and should have been done sooner and why it wasn’t.

Trade

One area of division among Democrats involves trade.

The line seems to be that you’re either a free trade advocate or pro-union.

Castro supports free trade, and we asked him if he supports the plan to replace NAFTA and what role unions should have in the United States.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

