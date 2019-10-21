Kamala Harris touts prosecutorial or legislative experience as presidential qualifications

Democratic hopeful says impeachment process must be carried out regardless of political risk

A busy week for the Democratic presidential candidates brought a few of them to the Quad Cities area.

Tuesday was their biggest night when a dozen of them met for the latest debate in Ohio.

Health care, a possible impeachment of the president, abortion and the U.S. involvement in Syria as well as the middle east overall were among several topics in the three-hour debate.

Seven candidates didn’t qualify for the stage.

Here is the full field of 19 Democrats still in the race.

The candidates have to meet yet another tougher threshold for the November debate.

As much exposure as possible is crucial for all of them.

Missing debates makes it harder to be taken seriously as a contender.

One person who’s made all of the debates is Senator Kamala Harris of California.

She was born in Oakland, California where she spent her early childhood.

Harris spent her teenage years in Canada living with her mother after her parents divorced.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Howard University in political science and economics.

Harris got her law degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.

Most of her professional career has been as a prosecutor.

Harris got exposed to the political world early in the mid 1990s.

She dated California’s Speaker of the General Assembly at the time, who appointed her to the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission.

Harris won her first election in 2003 to become San Francisco’s District Attorney, a job she held for seven years.

She then ran and won for the statewide office to become California’s Attorney General.

Harris parlayed that experience into winning California’s U.S. Senate seat vacated by Barbara Boxer in 2016, a job she’s held now for almost three years.

A few presidential candidates came through the Quad Cities area over the past few days.

I had an opportunity to sit down with Senator Kamala Harris for a conversation on Thursday.

Political experience

Harris has only held an elected legislative position at any level of government for two and a half years plus.

She discussed why she thinks that’s enough to be president.

Criminal justice reform

Harris has critics in his own party going back to her days as a prosecutor, specifically that she didn’t do enough on criminal justice reform.

As attorney general, she started a training program for police for a better understanding of implicit bias against people of color.

She currently calls for a national standard for the use of deadly force by police, but she takes heat for not addressing California’s three strikes law.

She didn’t take a public stance on the ballot measure to amend it years ago.

Harris gave her answer to critics who say she has an inconsistent record in this area.

Impeachment

There’s one thing that unifies all of the Democrats running for president: Getting Donald Trump out of office.

Harris has made the argument on the campaign trail that you are the best candidate to prosecute the case against Trump and supports impeaching the president.

Harris addressed if this is enough of a prosecution, if removing the president is even realistic and how much failing in the Senate would hurt her or whoever the nominee is.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.

