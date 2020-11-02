Kathleen Bailey makes aggressive play for Rock Island County State’s Attorney

It’s almost Election Day.

Millions of Americans already cast their ballots in record breaking early voting.

Millions more to go on Tuesday.

One of the most contentious local races to be decided is for Rock Island County State’s Attorney.

It pits Democratic incumbent Dora Villarreal against Republican challenger Kathleen Bailey.

Bailey got her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Iowa.

Then later went back to Iowa for her law degree.

She’s been a prosecutor as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Rock Island County and is currently in private practice specializing in family law.

Bailey’s been very aggressive and critical of Villarreal during the campaign, pointing specifically to the settlement of the deadly accident outside the rock island county courthouse two years ago.

The Quad-City Times dug up the records and found the settlement was worth $1.8 million.

Bailey addressed what she would have done differently and if she would have settled the case.

She also criticized the release of convicted murderer Nathaniel Onsrud after the Innocence Project found problems with the way prosecutors handled the case.

Watch the video above for the full conversation, including how she thinks the pandemic changes the way the prosecutor’s office should be run and how different the state’s attorney’s office would be if she’s elected.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.