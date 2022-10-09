Thanks for checking out this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s conversation with U. S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi.

We didn’t have enough time to bring all of it to you on 4 the Record. The rest of our discussion focuses on immigration and immigration reform.

“I would support what the custom and border patrol wants, and that would be a comprehensive initiative in order to secure our border,” Salvi said.

To hear what else Salvi says, click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.