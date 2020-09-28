King embraces ‘David’ role to Bustos’ ‘Goliath’

This last Sunday of September leaves us 37 days away from the general election.

There are several high-profile contests besides the presidential race in Iowa and Illinois

This morning we focus on the Illinois race for congress to represent the Quad Cities.

It pits incumbent Congresswoman Cheri Bustos against Republican challenger Esther Joy King.

Bustos is seeking her fifth term on Capitol Hill.

Her political stock has risen during her tenure. She is currently the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Bustos leads overwhelmingly in the race for money.

Bustos ended the second quarter with more than $3.3 million dollars on hand.

That’s more than 10 times the campaign cash for King.

King went into July with less than $300,000 in her account.

We got to know King a little better this week on 4 The Record.

She spent her childhood living in El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico.

King graduated from Oral Roberts University with a degree in marketing.

She went on to earn her law degree from Northwestern University as well as a Master’s of Law in taxation.

Immediately after college, King was an aid worker in Afghanistan.

After law school she worked for the Kirkland and Ellis law firm in Chicago.

King went on the join the U.S. Army Reserve’s legal wing as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps.

She’s now a captain on the Rock Island Arsenal.

King also practices law in East Moline with a focus on real estate related to economic development.

She has never held elected office, but has some government experience.

King served with the Office of Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology in Illinois.

I had a conversation with her last week and started with the political challenges she faces, starting with why she thinks voters should send her straight to Congress.

King also discussed her approach to unseating a powerful Democrat who chairs the DCCC and fairly popular incumbent in Bustos, especially in regards to overcoming the cash disparity.

We’re stuck in the middle of the pandemic.

She shared where she stands on the next round of pandemic relief, how she feels about the federal government helping state agencies and if she supports the federal benefit supplement for the millions of people out of work.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

