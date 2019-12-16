Klipsch credits cooperation for Shenanigan’s shutdown

Davenport’s about to see a big change at the top.

Mayor Frank Klipsch leaves office one second into the new year and gives way to Mike Matson.

His two terms at the helm brought successes and challenges in terms of safety and the local economy.

No one will forget the emergency on the last day of April.

The HESCO barriers gave way and the record floodwater from the Mississippi River rushed into downtown Davenport.

Businesses closed for months, some moved to new locations, a few closed altogether.

It prompted the creation of a flood task force to consider a new long-term approach.

The HESCO barriers will now be used differently and the medians along River Drive are gone.

The task force will continue, but there are no plans emerging for a permanent flood wall.

Gunfire is a problem that hasn’t gone away. This started before Mayor Klipsch took office.

He established a blue ribbon panel made up of people from a diverse cross-section of Davenport to come up with ideas to address the violence and the city’s stolen car problem.

Mayor-elect Mike Matson says he is considering continuing the blue ribbon panel.

A long-time thorn in the side of Davenport’s public safety is nearing the end.

City leaders worked with the owner of the building that’s home to Shenanigan’s Irish Pub in downtown.

Last week the owner terminated the lease of the bar that’s been a source of police calls for years.

It’s been the scene of fights and other violent crime

The most recent fight that spilled into the streets and erupted in gunfire turned out to be the last straw.

Mayor Frank Klipsch saw some significant wins on the economic front during his tenure.

Sterilite opened a new plant in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center to build its plastic containers.

That brought 500 jobs with it.

Kraft-Heinz moved its operations from the riverfront to the same industrial complex rather than leaving town altogether.

Demand for a Costco in the Quad Cities was met with the opening of the warehouse store a little more than a year ago.

Portillo’s restaurant opened earlier this year to a strong public response.

The Chicago favorite opened its first location in Iowa.

More river cruises will be stopping in Davenport soon as well.

That’s a lot to handle in four years.

Now, it’s almost time to pass the baton.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch joined 4 The Record for a conversation before he leaves office.

Shenanigan’s

Its business lease is being pulled.

Klipsch addressed if he is satisfied with the outcome, why it took so long for this to happen and if the city approached the property owner in the past.

Gun violence

Gun violence remains a problem in Davenport and other places around the Quad Cities.

Klipsch discussed how effective the city’s strategy is, if the blue ribbon panel is enough, what new approach he thinks can be done and what advice he can give Mayor-elect Mike Matson about this.

