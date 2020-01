Klobuchar the comic?

Democratic presidential hopeful is funny on the campaign trail

Thanks for checking out this web extra. At the end of my conversation with Senator Amy Klobuchar, I asked her about her sense of humor.

We couldn’t fit her entire answer on 4 The Record.

You can watch it above in its entirety.

