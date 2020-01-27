Klobuchar touts prosecutor years as commander in chief qualifications

Leading the military and deciding whether to send Americans into harm’s way is the biggest responsibility of any president.

It’s something almost every president learns on the job.

This is the third part of my conversation with Amy Klobuchar on 4 The Record.

Commander in chief

At the last debate, the early questions focused on qualifications as commander in chief.

She didn’t get a direct question about that, so we asked Klobuchar, “Why do you think you’re better prepared to be commander in chief than the other Democrats in the race?”

Iran

Klobuchar criticized the president for pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement.

She said she would get the United States back into it. She explained how she would do that and stop Iran from funding Hezbollah and terrorist attacks that target Israel.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

All of the Democrats say they support a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Saying it is one thing, but how would Klobuchar make it happen when everyone else fails?

You can see all of her answers in the video above.

Question of the week

