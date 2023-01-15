It is always important and interesting to follow the political landscape in Washington, D. C. These next two years definitely figure to follow that example, especially after this week’s developments.

Republicans in the House and Democrats in the Senate are heading in different directions. Immediately after Kevin McCarthy took over as Speaker of the House, Republicans started adopting legislation to satisfy their base that has no chance in the Senate.

Republicans passed a bill to take back $72 billion of the $80 billion approved for the Internal Revenue Service to go after tax cheats. Two anti-abortion measures have no chance in the Senate.

However, a resolution to create a select committee to come up with strategic recommendations to compete with China economically and technologically passed with bipartisan support.

It’s not clear at this point whether a divided Congress will bring more compromise or more stonewalling. The latter could bring serious consequences for some issues.

We talk about that with Republican Congressman Darin LaHood of Illinois.

“What you saw after 15 ballots and a lot of discussion, a lot of dialogue, the rules package we came up with was much better for the American people,” LaHood said. “Much more transparency, much more openness.”

To hear what else LaHood had to say, click on the video.

