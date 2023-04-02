Host Jim Niedelman is back with Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood.

A tangential issue to cybersecurity is TikTok. There’s bipartisan support on Capitol Hill to ban the app owned by a Chinese company nationally, not just on government devices. The fear about TikTok is that the Chinese government could exercise authority to obtain data of Americans and perhaps use it for espionage. It’s incredibly popular among Americans. But TikTok fans might see this as a baseless threat.

“We’ve got to remember who owns TikTok,” LoHood said. “When you have TikTok on your phone, it’s really a loaded gun.”

