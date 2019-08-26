Lawsuit won’t derail Rock Island County Courthouse demolition

Rock Island County Board members Richard Brunk and Drue Mielke joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

On to the courthouse. There was a point several months ago when it seemed like the building’s demolition was imminent.

Then came the lawsuit.

There were more talks recently, but no settlement.

Brunk and Mielke discussed why it isn’t worth exploring one more time to see if there’s a developer for the building, what the timeline is now and when they expect a decision from the court.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.