Litesa Wallace says her record of passing dozens of bills in Illinois House is right stuff for Congress

Former Illinois state representative brings more high-profile political experience than anyone else in 17th Congressional District race

We’re back with Illinois Congressional candidate Litesa Wallace.

She has served in the State Legislature, and she ran for a state-wide office in a Democratic primary.

“I learned during my run for lieutenant governor …. all the wonderful people, communities, and families that are throughout our state,” Wallace said. “People aren’t really always worried about a political label, or partisanship. People are worried about the things that they speak about at the dinner table at night..”

In the video, hear what else she takes away from her experience that will help her in the race.

