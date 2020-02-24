Loebsack aware of risk to losing his vacant seat to GOP

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Democrats love to criticize this president.

There’s been some softening in the trade war with China.

President Trump announced phase one of a new agreement earlier this year.

China so far seems willing to abide by it and is on course to buy more products from the United States.

Loebsack shared his thoughts of this deal with China and if he thinks the president took the right approach all along.

This will be Loebsack’s last year in office. He’s not running for re-election.

Loebsack described the atmosphere on Capitol Hill and how much that influenced his decision to leave.

It’s been a safe seat for Democrats with him in office, but Loebsack addressed how worried he is about the risk it could go to a Republican in November.

