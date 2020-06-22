Loebsack expects another round of stimulus

Money to go directly to Americans with help for local governments

Both branches of Congress are considering what to do about another stimulus package.

Democrats passed a $3 trillion bill in the House last month.

They’re pushing for another round of stimulus checks for everyday Americans.

That would send direct payments to Americans based on income.

Senate Republicans have been reluctant to act so far.

We pick up my conversation with Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack on 4 The Record there.

Millions of Americans are still struggling in the pandemic.

There’s been reluctance by Republicans to pass another stimulus measure, but there are signs that is softening.

Democrats also are having a hard time getting the Trump administration to say who got the money from the earlier stimulus packages.

Loebsack weighed in on if he thinks another round will happen, what kind of direct benefits could go to Americans and if there is any hard evidence of abuse or corruption in the earlier packages.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

