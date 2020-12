Congressman Dave Loebsack joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the third part of that conversation.

The last time we spoke, Loebsack was confident that Democrat Rita Hart would hold on to his seat in Congress.

He shared his reaction to the election, what he thinks about Hart’s appeal to Congress challenging the outcome, why he thinks the Democrats lost ground in the House and didn’t see coattails from Joe Biden’s win.

Question of the week