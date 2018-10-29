Loebsack maintains he can still be effective if reelected without 'blue wave'

There's a lot at stake on November 6 when you go to the polls in the midterm elections.

There are the big money governor's races in Illinois and Iowa.

Perhaps the biggest decisions will be made at the local level for state and congressional races to decide the balance of power in legislatures across the country.

Let's start with Illinois.



The question isn't really which party will control the general assembly... it's by how much.



Democrats enjoy a 67 to 51 majority in the House.

That's short of the 71 supermajority needed to override any veto.

Democrats hold that supermajority in the Illinois Senate with a 37 to 22 advantage.

Republicans hope to chip away at that. It's the other side of the coin in Iowa.



Republicans have enjoyed control of both chambers for the last two years.

Democrats hope to gain the majority in at least one of them in November.

Republicans have a 58 to 41 stronghold in the House. Republicans have a 29 to 20 edge in the Senate with one independent.

The party has used that majority along with control of the governor's mansion to push through their policies the last two years.

We can't forget the high stakes in Congress.

This is where there's been a lot of talk about a so-called blue wave of Democrats replacing Republicans on Capitol Hill.

There's a lot of wishful thinking among Democrats.

Here's that breakdown.

Republicans hold the majority in the House with 235 seats to 193 for Democrats and seven vacancies at the moment.

It's a narrower margin for Republicans in the Senate at 51 to 47 and two independents who caucus with the Democrats.



Dozens of races across the country in the House and Senate are tossups in the polls.

Control of Congress is clearly in doubt.



One seat Democrats want to hold onto is the race for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District that pits Republican challenger Chris Peters against Democratic incumbent Dave Loebsack.

An Emerson poll in early September shows Loebsack with a significant 45 - 21 percent lead with 28 percent undecided.



Loebsack also enjoys a big cash advantage.

He raised almost $2 million since January of 2017 and spent $1.2 million during that time.

He finished September with almost $1.7 million in the bank.



Peters raised $753,000.

He spent $634,000 and went into October with $126,000 in his campaign account.

We had Christopher Peters on the program a few weeks ago to discuss his policies.

Now, it's the incumbent's turn.

Congressman Dave Loebsack joined 4 The Record for a conversation.

Debate

You and Christopher Peters had a debate scheduled for October 20, but your campaign pulled out saying it was because Libertarian candidate Mark Strauss wasn't included, even though he isn't showing up in polls.

Loebsack addressed whether he was just trying to split Republicans by having Strauss there.

Blue wave?

There's been a lot of talk about a blue wave this year.

Democrats hope that translates into reclaiming the majority in the House, Senate or both.



Loebsack's party isn't good at winning elections, so we asked him: What if that blue wave isn't real? And even if Democrats wind up in control of one of the chambers in Congress, aren't we just staring at more paralysis in the legislature and nothing that gets done?

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

