Loebsack on Bolton revelations: ‘Wish he’d come forward earlier’

Iowa Congressman: if book is true, 'reinforces why President Trump was impeached'

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my discussion with Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack.

President Trump finds himself on the defensive once again.

Not from Democrats.

This time it comes from his former national security adviser.

This week media outlets got hands on John Bolton’s book.

He’s no friend of democrats historically and the excerpts indicate he’s no fan of the president and has real concerns.

One example he makes is that the president met with the Chinese president last year and asked him for help to win re-election.

Loebsack addressed how serious that is, if Democrats will open another investigation into the president and if he thinks this should lead to more congressional investigations.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

