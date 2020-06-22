Loebsack says every American should be tested for virus

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack.

Testing for the coronavirus has been a point of contention during the pandemic.

If the federal government’s willing to spend trillions of dollars on pandemic relief, why isn’t there money to test every American for the coronavirus?

Watch Loebsack’s answer in the video above.

