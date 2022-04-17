We pick up our countdown to the Illinois Primary. It’s now 72 days until voters make the call on June 28.

We’re back on the trail this morning of the Democratic Primary for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District seat. That’s the seat being left open by Democrat Cheri Bustos.

A highly contested field of seven Democrats want the nomination:

Angie Normoyle.

Eric Sorensen.

Litesa Wallace

Marsha Williams

Jonathan Logemann

Jackie McGowan

and Linda McNeely.

These are their financial positions as reported on the federal election commission website to start the year:

Normoyle leads with almost $76,000.

Sorensen is close to $57,000.

Wallace has about $39,000.

Williams at $7,600 in her campaign account.

Logemann has more than $45,000.

There are no reports filed with the FEC for McGowan or McNeely.

Now we get to know Jonathan Logemann a little better. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, raised in Lancaster, Wisconsin.

Logemann earned his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin. He has a master’s degree in public policy from Northwestern University, and an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Jonathan Logemann makes his living as a high school economics and government teacher. He’s been doing that for 12 years. He also serves with the Illinois National Guard.

Logemann does have some political experience. He’s currently in his second term on Rockford’s City Council.

Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann hopes he’s the candidate who’s standing tall as his party’s nominee after the primary. He joins us for a conversation.

“I think your commitment level to the district in reaching every single voter – that really helps out,” he said.

Hear what else he has to say in the video.

