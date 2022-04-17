Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Illinois Congressional candidate Jonathan Logemann.

One part of the interview we didn’t have time to bring on for the record involved education.

He refers to education as the great equalizer on his campaign website, saying higher education needs to go beyond traditional four-year college degrees by making it easier to go to community college … vocational programs … apprenticeships.

“I think there is a role for the federal government – the Department of Education – to help those types of skills development programs,’ he said. “Ultimately, that helps regions like ours.”

Hear what else Logemann has to say in the video.

