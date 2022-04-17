Democrat is one of seven candidates in primary for Bustos' seat in Congress

We’re back with Illinois Congressional candidate Jonathan Logemann.

Let’s talk issues. There’s nothing bigger on the minds of most Americans right now than inflation.

“These conversations about inflation … I’m having them with my wife every night as we talk about how we’re going to pay for groceries,” Logemann said. “This is something that deeply affects our communities and our families.”

President Biden says Congress needs to act and adopt his Build Back Better plan to deal with health care costs, childcare, and climate change, along with more relief to Americans.

We know the Federal Reserve has a big role to play as well.

Hear what Logemann has to say about these issues in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.