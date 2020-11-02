Majority rule not always the case in U.S.

Cases of the coronavirus surge as we close in on Election Day, today’s representative democracy in the United States and cries of minority rule from the left make claims of a legitimacy crisis.

That’s up for discussion this morning with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage.

Majority rule

Majority rule is a concept that runs government.

Now Democrats are making the case it’s not working that way in the country.

For example, they point to the United States Senate where Republicans have 53 to 45 majority over Democrats with two independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Those Republicans represent 153 million Americans.

The Democrats and independents serve 168 million.

Gerrymandering highlights a problem in the House of Representatives where Democrats have control.

But researchers found Democrats need to win the house by at least seven percentage points when you count the votes nationally to claim the majority.

It takes only about 46 percent of the national vote for Republicans.

The Washington Post reports the population trend is on course to tip the scales more out of balance.

It indicates that by 2040 the 15 largest states by population will be home to 70 percent of Americans, represented by 30 senators.

The remaining 30 percent of the population would have 70 senators on capitol hill.

Democrats claim this legitimacy crisis of democracy.

Republicans maintain the founders intended to protect smaller states with the construction of the Senate.

Millage and Gayman discussed what is acceptable to ensure Americans are fairly represented.

COVID-19

We’re now seeing a third surge in cases of the coronavirus this year.

Almost half a million Americans tested positive over the last week alone.

It’s clearly not under control.

Despite that, a news release from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy claims this accomplishment — that the administration ended the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House communications director later said it was poorly worded.

Gayman and Millage discussed what impact the pandemic and the latest developments will have on people who haven’t voted yet.

Question of the week

