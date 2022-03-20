Democrat confident there are enough progressives to help her win

We’re back with Illinois Congressional candidate Marsha Williams, who is among the more progressive candidates in the Democratic Primary.

The 17th Congressional District tends to be moderate. Donald Trump won it twice before the redistricting.

Williams discusses how she plans to appeal to Democrats to win the primary, and other topics, such as fossil fuels and the use of ethanol.

“When we transition off of fossil fuels, this is not a next-day thing,” she said. “This is going to be over a period of several years. So, during that time … we can still use ethanol for other purposes.”

Hear what else she has to say in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.