Matson and Gilbraith: head-to-head on affordable housing and the riverfront

This is the final part of the discussion we’ve had with incumbent Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Athena Gilbraith, both on Tuesday’s ballot for Davenport mayor.

“We now need to a better job of alerting people – tenants, landlords, media, city, all of it,” Matson said. “When it gets to a certain point, we need to tell them that, quite frankly, if it doesn’t get better, then there is a potential we’re going to have to close down some places because of health and safety. We need to give people more time.”

“We need to bring affordable housing here,” Gilbraith said. “We have a lot of boutique housing being built right now. But if you look at our wages, those wages do not support boutique housing …. There are so many types of people who live in Davenport who are working two and three jobs who need a stable place to live.”

Hear the rest of the candidates’ perspectives in our final “4 the Record” segment.

Also, we want to hear from you. Our question of the week is: What do you think should be the biggest priority for Davenport, and why? Let us know what you think at 4threcord@whbf.com.