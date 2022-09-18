A decision on the pending merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could come from the surface transportation board by the end of this month.

Members of the federal agency’s Office of Environmental Analysis heard complaints about the merger from people in the Quad Cities this week during a public hearing in Davenport.

Rail traffic is expected to triple over time if the merger happens.

The biggest concerns focused on safety in case a train carrying hazardous material derails.

Former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba called it “a disaster of monumental proportions just waiting to happen.”

Davenport remains on course to change the traffic pattern downtown. The proposal to convert Third and Fourth streets into two-way streets passed city council on second reading this week.

it must clear a third reading to finalize the plans.

Whether it’s changing the traffic pattern in downtown Davenport or dealing with the railroad merger, city leaders are trying to take a long-term approach.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is in the middle of all of it.

“Everybody understands the noise issues, the access issues; all the things that are going on if this happens,” he said of the railroad merger. We want to make sure that if this merger happens, we have an insurance policy that the railroad pays for the mitigation efforts, not us.”

