Matson confident Davenport’s long-term flood plan will be ready by end of year

The city’s considering what to do with $41 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan.
One element would be to spend part of it on flood prevention.
That same proposal would spend $4 million on the sewer system to help drainage and prevent the flooding we saw downtown a couple of years ago.
The city’s survey earlier this year found people want a permanent answer, but want something more natural as part of the land, rather than a flood wall.
There’s disagreement about how high to build this protective feature.
Matson addressed how the city can get beyond this and if he still believes a new flood plan can be adopted this year.
