Matson confident Davenport’s long-term flood plan will be ready by end of year

4 The Record

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanks for checking out this web extra. We didn’t have time for all of my conversation with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson on this week’s 4 The Record.

The city’s considering what to do with $41 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan.

One element would be to spend part of it on flood prevention.

That same proposal would spend $4 million on the sewer system to help drainage and prevent the flooding we saw downtown a couple of years ago.

The city’s survey earlier this year found people want a permanent answer, but want something more natural as part of the land, rather than a flood wall.

There’s disagreement about how high to build this protective feature.

Matson addressed how the city can get beyond this and if he still believes a new flood plan can be adopted this year.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you.  It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage