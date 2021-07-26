Matson confident Davenport’s long-term flood plan will be ready by end of year

Thanks for checking out this web extra. We didn’t have time for all of my conversation with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson on this week’s 4 The Record.

The city’s considering what to do with $41 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan.

One element would be to spend part of it on flood prevention.

That same proposal would spend $4 million on the sewer system to help drainage and prevent the flooding we saw downtown a couple of years ago.

The city’s survey earlier this year found people want a permanent answer, but want something more natural as part of the land, rather than a flood wall.

There’s disagreement about how high to build this protective feature.

Matson addressed how the city can get beyond this and if he still believes a new flood plan can be adopted this year.

