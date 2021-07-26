Matson confident state help will make a difference in gun violence

Answers don’t come easy for one of the biggest problems in the Quad Cities in recent years: gun violence.

Davenport city leaders made it a priority.

Things reached a tipping point after the shooting from a parking garage downtown that hit the Figge Art Museum and the Skybridge in early June.

People scrambled for cover.

Police found dozens of spent bullet shells.

Windows of the Figge shattered to the tune of about $30,000 in repairs.

Soon after that, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson went public and asked for help from the state and federal government.

Matson made addressing gun violence a priority when he took office and his task force charged with finding solutions has been in place since June.

Its work is being done in private.

The mayor says the strategy sessions will stay closed to the public for now.

Davenport’s tried to adapt with new strategies to confront the gun violence in the city.

Calling for help from the state and federal governments is certainly a new sign of urgency.

We talked about that on this week’s 4 The Record with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.

Matson made the move to ask for some assistance from the State of Iowa and the federal government to deal with the different shootings in Davenport after the incident downtown that damaged the Skybridge and the Figge Art Museum.

That violence rattled a lot of people in the city, but gun violence has been a problem in recent years.

Matson addressed why that was the time to ask for help and not sooner, what specific help the state and federal agencies can provide the Davenport Police Department that it can’t do by itself, and what recent adjustments the city has made to its strategy for addressing gun violence.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.