Host Jim Niedelman has another conversation about Davenport’s mayoral race this morning.

There’s been a change since last week. There are still three candidates who intend to be on the ballot: Iowa State Rep. Ken Croken, current Mayor Mike Matson, and car salesman Brandon Westmoreland.

Jasmine Schneider told Jim Niedelman she withdrew from the race.

Now two of the three candidates who want to be mayor have filed the necessary paperwork with the city to be on the ballot, and that’s Ken Croken and Mike Matson.

There are still a few days left.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Matson joins us for a conversation in which he addresses the partial collapse in a downtown apartment building that killed three people.

“We were inspecting that place … a lot,” Mayor Matson said. “We lost three wonderful people: Branden, David and Ryan.”

To hear what else the mayor has to say, click on the video.

