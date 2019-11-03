Matson wants to mend fences with Davenport Civil Rights Commission as mayor

Davenport mayoral candidate Mike Matson joined 4 The Record this week. This is the third part of that conversation.

One of the more controversial subjects involving the current mayor is the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

The mayor’s plan to replace all of the commissioners stalled when the former commissioners wouldn’t leave.

It seems like nothing has gotten done.

Matson addressed how serious that problem is and if this could have been avoided.

There’s agreement the Civil Rights Commission needs to be independent.

Matson suggests there could be a better way to pick the commissioners by vetting the candidates.

Matson discussed what role the city should play and if there is something wrong with the current commissioners.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.