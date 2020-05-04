Mauro touts teaching, coaching, business experience in Iowa Senate race​

Democrat has to beat 4 challengers in primary to face Joni Ernst in November

It seems impossible to think about politics that don’t involve the coronavirus pandemic in some way.​

We are focusing our time these days on the Iowa Primary, now less than a month away on June 2.

​

It’s impossible to avoid the fact the crisis impacts the campaigns and the election.​

One of the big primary races is the Republican nomination for Congress to replace Dave Loebsack.​

Another is the Democratic contest for the U.S. Senate to challenge incumbent Joni Ernst in November.​

Five candidates — Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods are running.

​

There’s a big difference in the money they have.​

Greenfield leads at almost $4 million to start the second quarter.

​

No one is really close.

Franken is almost at $250,000, Graham at roughly more than $41,000 to start the year, Mauro is in the game at $1 million — down about $500,000 from the start of the year — and Woods had not filed a report with the Federal Election Commission.​

We got to know Mauro better on 4 The Record this week.

​

He’s an Iowa native from Des Moines, got his bachelor’s degree from Simpson College and has a certificate in theology from Creighton University, spent decades as a teacher and baseball coach for public and private schools and ​at one point was a scout for the Cincinnati Reds.​

He’s the founder and president of a wholesale insurance company in Des Moines called UIG.

Politically, he’s like all of the Democrats in this race.​

Mauro hasn’t held elected office before, but not for a lack of trying.

He ran for Iowa state representative in 2016 and lost in the primary.

Two years later he lost in the Democratic primary for Congress for a seat Cindy Axne went on to win in November.​

He created a social justice advocacy group called A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy.

​

Mauro believes his experience as a teacher, coach and business owner is the right mix to be productive in D.C.

​

Nothing comes easy in this contest to be the Democratic party’s Senate nominee.​

I spoke with Mauro on Thursday using Zoom and discussed why running for the United States Senate — one of the most powerful jobs in the country — makes sense at this point in his political career and why he expects a different result this time.​

​

Five Democrats are in the primary.​ Those are long odds in itself.

​

Mauro talked about how he compete with Greenfield having almost four times the money and the party establishment behind her and what makes him think he’s more qualified than her — or the other candidates for that matter.

​

Mauro is among four of the candidates who seem to hold more moderate positions.​

Graham is more liberal than the rest of the field.

​

Mauro addressed how concerned he is that the four moderates could split that part of the vote and open the door for her to win the primary.

​

Traditional campaigning came to a screeching halt once the pandemic hit.​

Mauro discussed how hard that has made things for him to reach voters in Iowa who are used to personal contact with candidates.

​​Watch the full discussion in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.