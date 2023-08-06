In this show, “4 the Record” host Jim Niedelman and his guest discuss some of the progress and prospects in Bettendorf.

Work on one of the big projects continues in the northern section of the city near Interstate 80 and Middle Road.

Construction workers are building what will be Iron Tee Golf across the street from the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

A section of Forest Grove Drive remains closed while crews expand that stretch of the street and build a couple of roundabouts.

Bettendorf city leaders made it clear in their master plan that making downtown attractive for new housing, retail and recreation is a priority. Two prospects for development are along the riverfront.: One is a piece of land west of the I-74 Bridge that became available after the demolition of the old bridge, and there’s another property east of the bridge prime for development: a vacant spot next to The Isle Casino.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher discusses these topics and more.

“The amount of developers ready to take the risk in Bettendorf continues to soar. We’re very thankful for that,” Gallagher said.

To hear more of what the mayor has to say, click on the video.

