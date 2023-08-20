Host Jim Niedelman takes a closer look at what figures to be one of the more contentious races this November, if not the most contentious race on the ballot: The race for Davenport mayor.

Three candidates have announced their intentions to run. But none has filed official paperwork yet with the City of Davenport to qualify for the ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Matson seeks a third two-year term in office. Current Iowa State Rep. Ken Croken and community organizer Jasmine Schneider announced their campaigns for the office.

We will get to know Ken Croken a little better. He has a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s University, and a law degree from the New England College of Law.

He’s a lawyer who’s held a variety of jobs over the years.

Politically, he was a Scott County supervisor for one term from 2019 to January of this year, and started his first term as an Iowa state representative at the beginning of the year.

At the moment, it looks like those three names will be the only ones on the ballot.

“I’m troubled by the direction the city is going in,” Croken said. “I want to restore some good government to the City of Davenport.”

Click on the video to hear what else Ken Croken has to say.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.