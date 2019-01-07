Mayor Reggie Freeman open to exploring alderman reprimand if necessary

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman was our guest this week on 4 The Record. This is the second part of that interview.

I-74 bridge impact

Everyone is watching the work being done on the new I-74 bridge.

There's optimism this will mean big things throughout the Quad Cities.

Freeman talked about the impact this can this have on East Moline, specifically when it comes to The Bend project, how else the city can capitalize on the bridge once it's finished and what's being done to plan for that.

Downtown

Downtown East Moline isn't exactly a vibrant place.

Freeman shared how much of an emphasis the city is placing on making it more attractive.

Alderman's arrest

A lot of encouraging signals in East Moline.

One disconcerting development involves the arrest of Alderman Jose Rico for public intoxication.

Freeman shared his reaction to it, how it impacts city council and if there are any possible reprimands that come from East Moline regarding the arrest.

